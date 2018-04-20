Are you ready to rock?

Guns N’ Roses Experience

Venue: 73, Brighouse on Saturday, April 21.

GnRe claim to have the only singer able to deliver the exact same unique vocal style and stage show synonymous with Axl Rose. They also have the only tribute band guitarist officially endorsed by Marshall Amps, just like the legend Slash himself. And together with four other GnR clones, these guys deliver a sound and look that is as near to the real thing as is possible. The Guns N’ Roses Experience train has been rolling at an incredible pace and now pulls up in Brighouse.

Tickets www.venue73.com