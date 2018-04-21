Come to the Little Love Cabaret

A wonderfully witty comedy sketch show delivered by a trio of women performers from Spiltmilk Dance explores all the things we love to love in two North Kirklees venues next week.

Packed with comedy and passion, and delivered in a cabaret style, the Little Love Cabaret touches life’s funnybone and will be coming to Northorpe Barn in Mirfield on Thursday and Birstall Community Centre on Friday.

From that song you played a million times as a teenager, to the first full-on obsession, to the awkward break-ups, to the fairytale happily-ever-after… and of course to that extra-super-special love that you only have for your pet or favourite food.

This show is a celebration of everything magical, magnificent, delightful, daft and dizzying about the things that we find to love.

The show has been brought here by Creative Scene, which promotes arts and culture in north Kirklees, using Arts Council England funding via the National Lottery.

Adele Wragg, a director of Spiltmilk Dance, said: “Our work is a blend of dance, sketch comedy, and a fascination with pop culture and it’s ability to unite people from different walks of life.

“We love bringing intergenerational audiences and participants together to share creative experiences that make them really feel part of something.

“Although a dance company, we explore other art forms in all our work, blending movement with storytelling, singing and comedy to give everything a bit more pizzazz!”

Anna Parker, assistant producer at Creative Scene, which works across the Dewsbury and Batley areas, said: “This is a laugh out loud, funny show which promises a blast of humour and entertainment and something a little bit different.

“We love bringing performance into the heart of the community. Come along, you might just like it.”

For more details and to book tickets for either venue go to www.creativescene.org.uk