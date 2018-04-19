Final additions and stage splits announced for Slam Dunk Festival

The final additions to the line-up for this year’s Slam Dunk Festival have been announced with Watford mob Lower Than Atlantis, emo icons Say Anything, Chicago favourites Homesafe and easycore heroes Me Vs. Hero set to join the already impressive line-up for the Leeds city centre all-dayer.

A true phenomenon within British rock music, Lower Than Atlantis began last year with a blistering headline show at London’s prestigious Brixton Academy following the release of their fifth studio album ‘Safe In Sound’ which reached number eight in the UK official album charts.

Armed with an arsenal of anthems from their critically-acclaimed back catalogue, the Watford troupe’s appearance at Slam Dunk will make for a display of British rock excellence.

Mike Duce, of Lower Than Atlantis, said: “Slam Dunk is one of my favourite festivals in the world!

“The crowds are always up for a laugh and I feel like almost every band’s sets feel like a headline set.

“It’ll also be really nice for us to see all our mates that are in other bands. Social media content for days, a banging rock n roll show and then we make the big party!”

The brainchild of frontman Max Bemis, Say Anything are pop-rock figureheads, steadily releasing top albums despite multiple line-up changes in their long-standing career.

The Californian kings are set to storm the stage when they return to Slam Dunk Festival in May, following their last appearance at the festival in 2012.

Homesafe, one of the hottest new names in pop-punk in recent years, see Knuckle Puck’s Ryan Rumchaks switch from bassist to frontman to deliver one of the most-anticipated sets of the weekend as they will be making their debut UK performance.

In addition to these names, Slam Dunk Festival are proud to announce the exclusive reunion show of their old and treasured friends, Me Vs Hero. Mixing up pop-punk, hardcore and occasional heavy metal breakdowns, the original UK kings of easycore are back for the event, playing their debut album ‘Days That Shape Our Lives’, in full over the weekend that takes in Slam Dunk’s other two sites.

The stage splits for this year’s festival have also been announced.

The Jagermeister Stage is set to play host to pop-punk titans Good Charlotte as they make their Slam Dunk Festival debut, alongside arena rockers PVRIS and ferocious Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, as well as State Champs, Knuckle Puck, Four Year Strong, Sleeping with Sirens and Creeper.

The Monster Stage will be the place to catch emo-rock legends Jimmy Eat World as they celebrate their 25th anniversary with their first performance at Slam Dunk Festival. Showing them how it’s done will be Taking Back Sunday who will unite the crowd with heart-felt singalongs with additional performances from Lower Than Atlantis, Moose Blood, and Twin Atlantic. This stage Stage will also see unmissable reunion performances from The Audition and The Dangerous Summer.

This year’s Fireball Stage will see fan-favourites Reel Big Fish’s return to Slam Dunk as this stage’s headline alongside Californian legends Goldfinger, Brit reggae-punks The Skints, with Zebrahead and Capdown as they join Save Ferris, King Prawn, Guttermouth and Templeton Pek for the biggest punk and ska party of the year.

Known for bringing the heavy, the Impericon stage has all bases covered this year with American hardcore punk rockers Every Time I Die topping the bill. In addition to these heavyweights, this stage also welcomes the return of Canadian leaders Comeback Kid, Northlane, Crown The Empire, The Devil Wears Prada and Astroid Boys. Counterparts, Brutality Will Prevail and Loathe will be appearing here at Slam Dunk Festival for the first time ever.

Over on this year’s Signature Brew Stage, Patty Walters will be leading As It Is to the top, following highly-anticipated sets from UK pop-punk front-runners ROAM, Trash Boat and Woes and favourites Can’t Swim and Broadside. New additions Me Vs Hero & Homesafe will be also now joining them!.

One for the new music aficionados, the Rock Sound Breakout Stage will see the hottest new bands perform. Canadian troupe Palaye Royale, American favourites Chapel and Dream State will appear alongside Grayscale, Holding Absence, Milestones, Sleep On It, Stand Atlantic and The Faim.

Paying homage to Slam Dunk Festival’s humble beginnings, the acoustic Key Club Stage is packed with some of the most exciting acts in contemporary rock music. Warming up the stage for headliners Speak Low If You Speak Love will be UK natives Rob Lynch, Luke Rainsford and Cavetown before an American invasion of Four Year Strong, PVMNTS and Selfish Things.

Slam Dunk takes place across Leeds City Centre on Saturday, May 26 with tickets on sale at £49 or £55 including the afterparty from http://slamdunkmusic.com/