Headliners announced for 2018 Leeds Festival

The first headline acts for this year’s Leeds Festival have been revealed this morning with Kendrick Lamar, Kings of Leon, Fall Out Boy, and Panic! at the Disco set to take to the main stage.

In all, 54 names have been confirmed for the August Bank Holiday event set to take place once again at Bramham Park from August 24 to 26.

Alongside the headliners, others set to appear include Courteeners, The Wombats, Skepta, Wolf Alice, Annie Mac, Dua Lipa, J Hus, Diplo, Ms Banks, Pale Waves, Sigrid, Wretch 32 and Yungen.

Kings of Leon headline for their second time. With seven albums under their belt and an arsenal of hits, there are few better equipped to close a day of top music at Leeds.

Top rap act Kendrick Lamar - the new owner of five Grammy Awards - is expected to deliver an unstoppable set in his first main stage headline slot at the festival.

Fall Out Boy may just outshine all the headliners, based on their brilliant performance last time when they co-headlined with Queens Of The Stone Age. True Reading and Leeds veterans and crowd favourites, the Chicago four-piece have established their place on the festival bill over the last decade.

Completing the quartet of headliners this year are Panic! at the Disco. Brendon Urie and his Las Vegas outfit will take the crowds through a night-time journey of a glittering back catalogue – including landmark albums Pretty. Odd and A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, along with songs from the certified platinum, Grammy nominated album Death Of A Bachelor.

Elsewhere, the record-breaking Dua Lipa will play Reading and Leeds as a UK festival exclusive this summer, joined by the hotly-tipped new acts Sigrid and Pale Waves.

Dance fans will have their fill with the likes of legends such as Annie Mac, Birmingham breakthrough DJ favourite Hannah Wants, Riton & Kah-Lo, Bristolian duo My Nu Leng and American genius and Major Lazer co-creator Diplo.

Flying the flag for UK urban music this year is luminary Skepta who will take to the stage following his surprise appearance with Lethal Bizzle in 2017, as well as triple BRIT Award-nominee J Hus, AJ Tracey, Ms Banks, IAMDBB, Wretch 32, Nadia Rose, Kojo Funds and Fredo.

Stateside stars joining the bill are Playboi Carti, Lil Pump and modern hip-hops self-proclaimed boyband Brockhampton, as well as the genre-defying Post Malone - the 22-year-old NYC musician making musical waves around the world.

Following a secret opening performance on the Festival Republic stage last year, Wolf Alice are set to play. The North London quartet’s 2017 album ‘Visions of a Life’ received widespread critical acclaim, with NME calling it the album of the year and affirming them as ‘Best Band in Britain’ – so we can no doubt expect an even more exhilarating set this year.

Indie fans will not be disappointed, with some of the most genre-defining acts billed to play this year. Liverpool rockers The Wombats join the line up, following their recently released album ‘Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life’. Manchester’s crowd pleasers, Courteeners, will be storming through five studio albums and hits including ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ and ‘What Took You So Long’.

Brighton four-piece The Magic Gang also join the bill in addition to Bedford-born and critically celebrated singer-songwriter Tom Grennan takes to the stage beside them after an incredible first year.

Reading and Leeds have been famous for earth-shattering rock acts over the years and 2018 will be no different, with something on the line-up for every type of rock fan. Florida rock outfit UnderØath will appear this year alongside the likes of noughties favourites Sum 41 and none other than California legends Papa Roach, as well as Waterparks, Hollywood Undead and Ohio-based hardcore band Beartooth. The best in British rock will of course also be represented in the form of Creeper – Southampton’s horror-punk six-piece.

Festival Republic’s Melvin Benn said: “Reading and Leeds prides itself on being a music-first festival and this year’s line-up already proves that. Kings of Leon and Fall Out Boy are bands that have grown with the festival and its fans and we couldn’t be more pleased to invite them back to headline. Adding Panic! at the Disco and Kendrick Lamar, probably the most sought-after act in the world right now, we think Reading and Leeds Festivals 2018 are off to an amazing start – with even more to come, so watch this space.”

The line-up so far is:

Kendrick Lamar

Kings Of Leon

Fall Out Boy

Panic! at the Disco

$uicide Boy$

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

AJ Tracey

Annie Mac

Beartooth

Belly

Bicep Live

Brockhampton

Courteeners

Creeper

Diplo

Dream Wife

Dua Lipa

Fredo

Ghetts

Hannah Wants

Hinds

Hollywood Undead

Hudson Taylor

IAMDDB

J Hus

Kojo Funds

Lil Pump

Mist

Mr EAZI

Ms Banks

My Nu Leng

Nadia Rose

Netsky b2b Jauz b2b Slushii

nothing,nowhere

Nothing But Thieves

Pale Waves

Papa Roach

Playboi Carti

Post Malone

Riton & Kah-Lo

Sigrid

Skepta

Ski Mask The Slump God

Sum 41

The Blaze

The Magician

The Magic Gang

The Wombats

Tom Grennan

UnderØath

Waterparks

Wolf Alice

Wretch 32

Yungen

Tickets are on sale now from www.readingandleedsfestival.com