Hotly tipped RedFaces set for Leeds gig this month

Sheffield’s RedFaces kick-off 2018 with the release of a brand-new single ‘Messed Up’ on February 23 and a tour that includes a stop off in Leeds.

Recorded at Miloco’s The Pool, in London, and produced by Carey Willetts (Athlete), ‘Messed Up’ is a driving, monster of a song, with nods to the band’s r’n’b influences – the groove landing somewhere between Kasabian and Michael Jackson, bass guitar and drums pushed right to the front of the mix.

Chosen by NME as one of their essential picks for 2018, the year is already shaping up to be a busy one for the band. Previous single ‘Take It Or Leave It’ was chosen as BBC Radio 1’s ‘Introducing Track Of The Week’ and MTV chose them as a ‘One To Watch’ for this year.

RedFaces are no strangers to the festival circuit. After storming performances at Community, Live at Leeds, The Great Escape, Dot to Dot, Isle of Wight, TRNSMT and Kendall Calling last summer, as well as support slots with DMA’s and a sold-out hometown show at Sheffield’s Plug, the band will tour the UK throughout this month.

They will be appearing at Oporto, in Leeds, on Sunday, February 18.