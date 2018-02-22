Kasabian’s West Yorkshire date expected to sell out fast

Tickets for rock group Kasabian’s gig in Halifax go on sale on Friday.

The band are warming up for a Royal Albert Hall full house with a gig at the Victoria Theatre the night before.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (February 23) and are expected to sell out fast.

Last year was a busy one for the Leicester band. Their spring tour saw them play three sold out nights at The Forum.

They then went on to headline at Reading/Leeds festivals and TRNSMT and were top of the bill at gigs across Europe too.

Kasabian - Serge Pizzorno (guitar and vocals), Tom Meighan (vocals), Chris Edwards (bass), Ian Matthews (drums) and Tim Carter (Guitars) - have sold over 5.5 million albums worldwide. They’ve won a Brit, seven NME awards, four Q Awards and have headlined Glastonbury Festival, as well as V Festival, T in the Park, and numerous others worldwide.

Formed in 1997 the band released its first album Kasabian in 2004. It followed that up with Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011), 48:13 (2014), and For Crying Out Loud (2017).

The band’s music has been described as a mix between The Stone Roses and Primal Scream with the swagger of Oasis.

It is a style that has won them several awards and recognition in the media, including that Brit Award in 2010 for Best British Group, and their live performances have received praise, the most notable of which was their appearance as headliners at the 2014 Glastonbury Festival.

The current album was written and produced by Pizzorno, and recorded at the Sergery, his Leicester studio.

It features 12 tracks that encapsulate everything that has helped make Kasabian one of this country’s best ever bands.

“We wanted to make a very positive album full of hope with guitars to remind people that it’s still relevant,” Serge said.

For tickets call the Victoria Theatre box office on 01422 351158 or go to www.victoriatheatre.co.uk