Leeds Festival day three highlights: Revellers brave wet weather to enjoy final day of 20th music spectacular

The 2018 Leeds Festival ended with a wet Sunday and a line-up that proved a little more challenging than usual.

In many ways it was the difficult third day for the Leeds Festival as the promised rain finally arrived to make Bramham Park soggy and traditional highlights were a little harder to come by.

Pharrell Williams on the main stage stage with NERD.

Big US rap star Kendrick Lamar had the honour of closing the three-day spectacular and pulled a big crowd to the main stage, but it was co-headliners Panic! At The Disco who shone more with a well delivered set of old and new favourites that perfectly highlighted what a talent their front man Brendan Urie is.

A pitch perfect cover of Queen classic Bohemian Rhapsody added to the magic created on stage by a band who came complete with a brass section and violinist to give it the full works sound wise. Look out for these as headliners in their own right at a future festival.

There was more rap from NERD, who include global superstar Pharrell Williams in their ranks, while the main stage went full on pop with Dua Lipa and only really rocked when Sum 41 played a mid afternoon slot that saw them also pay tribute to Queen with a cover of We Will Rock You.

The BBC Radio One Stage was no place for guitar music either with Netsky B2B and Jauz B2 given the headline slot over the ever popular old festival favourites Pendulum.

Dua Lipa on the main stage at the Leeds Festival.

Here there were a couple of unfortunate gaps with Wizkid and Playboy Carti pulling out on the day and his once mighty second stage failed to thrill much.

There were some heavier sounds over at The Pit with Papa Roach and Beartooth doing their bit to keep fans warm in the cool night air.

The rain that feel for most of the day did put a little dampener on the atmosphere around the field, but there was plenty of enjoyment to be found on the Festival Republic Stage.

Kate Nash was the energetic headliner playing in front a fullish tent despite a clash of times with Kendrick Lamar. Crowd surfing during her first song soon had the crowd on her side and fans in this arena had a great finish to their weekend.

Fans braving the rain to eat their food at the Leeds Festival.

Earlier, The Magic Gang put on a less spectacular, but high class show of melodic indie guitar music at its best and showed that they are surely destined for a bigger stage next time.

Highly promising new band The Snuts, meanwhile. were well worth their place on the BBC Introducing Stage and look to have a good future.

As ever The Alternative Stage provided some real highlights. Harry Hill's first appearance at the Leeds Festival proved a memorable one in a packed tent and what a finish he produced with his backwards rendition of My Way, but equally big laughs came for Lee Nelson who used the audience brilliantly to land some killer lines.

Young comic Rhys James suffered a little from being put in between the two big names in the running order, but delivered a well thought out set, while earlier the likeable Irishman Jaraith Regan went down well and played his part in making the comedy tent one of the places to be on the third festival day.

A rainy scene from Sunday at the Leeds Festival.

The Radio 1extra Stage came alive with hip-hop headliner Wretch 32, indicating yet again what a diverse festival this event has now become.

Another three days of merriment has come and gone and although the weather did its worst at times and was probably the coldest ever - crazily at the end of one of the hottest summers - the Leeds Festival is still very much alive. Here's to another 20 years of this event.