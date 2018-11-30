Michael Ball comes to Yorkshire on new UK 2019 tour

Multi platinum award winning artist Micheal Ball is coming to Sheffield, Hull and York.

Micheal Ball has announced his 2019 tour and new studio album titled "Coming Home To You."

He has received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and the smash hit musical Hairspray, the radio and TV host has since sold millions of albums and toured multiple continents across the world.

On his 21 stop tour, he will visit three major Yorkshire cities.

York on April 23 at the Royal Concert Hall.

Hull on April 24 at the Bonus Arena.

Sheffield on May 3 at City Hall.

Tickets for Michael Ball go on-sale to the general public on Friday 07 December at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk/

The double Olivier Award winner will hit the road in April 2019 until the end of May next year.

Full tour dates below:



20 April 2019 Nottingham, U.K. Royal Concert Hall

21 April 2019 York, U.K. York Barbican

23 April 2019 Glasgow, U.K. Royal Concert Hall

24 April 2019 Hull, U.K. Bonus Arena

25 April 2019 Gateshead, U.K. Sage

27 April 2019 Bristol, U.K. Hippodrome

28 April 2019 Liverpool, U.K. Empire Theatre

30 April 2019 London, U.K. London Palladium

03 May 2019 Sheffield, U.K. City Hall

04 May 2019 Manchester, U.K. Bridgewater Hall

06 May 2019 Ipswich, U.K. Regent Theatre

08 May 2019 Brighton, U.K. Brighton Centre

10 May 2019 Southampton, U.K. O2 Guildhall

11 May 2019 Oxford, U.K. New Theatre

12 May 2019 Birmingham, U.K. Symphony Hall

15 May 2019 Bournemouth, U.K. Bournemouth International Centre (Windsor Hall)

17 May 2019 Portsmouth, U.K. Guildhall

18 May 2019 Plymouth, U.K. Pavilions

19 May 2019 Cardiff, U.K. St David’s Hall

21 May 2019 Blackpool, U.K. Opera House

22 May 2019 Leicester, U.K. De Montfort Hall