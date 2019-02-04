New wave of acts revealed for Live At Leeds 2019

The full line-up for this year’s Live At Leeds Festival is now known following the addition of more names that were confirmed at a launch event in the city.

Renowned as the unrivalled home of music discovery, scooping awards and plaudits across the board as a springboard for the latest and greatest new talent - Live At Leeds returns in 2019 with another exciting new music line-up.

Joining a bill already packed with bonafide live favourites are a slew of artists breaking through and picked out as the exciting new sound of 2019 and beyond.

Leading the second wave of names is one of the UK’s most potent and influential artists, Kate Tempest. With her spoken-word insights on modern life - she’s been long acclaimed as one of the most vital artists this country has to offer.

Fizzing with a fiery punk energy, Drenge stand as true live trailblazers. Bouncing from huge singalongs and an explosive catalogue of fiery hits, their reputation as one of the best live bands in the country has made their return a welcome celebration, with third album ‘Strange Creatures’ promising to be a record full of ambition.

Also primed to be a highlight is Brits Critics Choice winner Sam Fender, whose uncompromising hooks and earnest rock kicks are sure to make for one of the most in-demand sets of the day.

Nodded across the board as the breakthrough star for the year ahead, expect the already rapturously received ‘That Sound’, ‘Play God’ and ‘Dead Boys’ to prove just why the stars are aligning for Sam Fender.

Bound to be a sweating pumped-up set, Yorkshire’s own The Sherlocks have truly made their mark - grafting away with shows up and down the land and blossoming into a spectacular word of mouth success. Born for big festival moments, their return is sure to be a bold arms-in-the-air moment at Live At Leeds 2019.

Big-time live moments abound at Live At Leeds 2019, meaning behind every door and venue in the city - there’s an unmissable act primed to become someone’s next favourite band.

No-one may put on a live show quite like Confidence Man, who in the past 12 months have carved out a phenomenal world of their own, full of infectious disco-pop and laugh-out-loud observations.

A true supergroup who’ve influenced and found their place in countless bands around them, Mini Mansions’ blend of seductive modern rock is a sight to behold. With members playing across the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Queens Of The Stone Age, expect undeniable quality when they make their Live At Leeds debut.

One of the most admired bands of recent times, The Slow Readers Club will make their Live At Leeds debut this year, for what’s sure to be a magical sight at a band firmly on the rise.

Tipped for a huge year, indie rock’s exciting new prospects Bloxx will return to Live At Leeds as they continue their march to the top after huge nights supporting the likes of The Wombats, Pale Waves and more.

Off-kilter indie lines galore will be lit high when Indoor Pets hit the stage, for a fuzz-covered masterclass fresh from the release of their anticipated debut album ‘Be Content’, with Irish trio whenyoung bringing their searing lines of immediate guitar-laden hits.

Bold, bright and searing in technicolour sounds ready to take over, Wooze will bring their distinct flavour to Live At Leeds for a full-on tour de force of a band on the rise, while the return of Vant will be sure to see packed rooms spilling into the streets to catch a glimpse of what comes next, sitting alongside one of Scotland’s finest new exports The Snuts.

One of alternative music’s most beloved acts Fatherson will be packing their communal singalongs to the festival this year, building on the success of latest album ‘Sum Of All Your Parts’.

Across the board - there’s a broad range of bands and artists bringing something fresh and new to the table, and Live At Leeds is the perfect gathering to show to the world.

The gritty Hotel Lux, rising Sheffield leaders Sophie And The Giants, fresh-air weavers Swimming Tapes, pop-hook maestro Dan D’Lion, breakthrough revivalists Fur and Norwegian post-punk rippers Spielbergs will all be taking the stage - making for a thrilling day full of the best in new music.

From the garage-cut sounds of Ed The Dog, the riotous snarl of Lice, the wide-eyed indie gems of Liverpool’s Spinn and the dreamy licks of Pizzagirl to YouTube sensation Cavetown, the rising riffs of Jesse Jo Stark, mysterious new rap game-changers 404, the grooving Apre, punchy upstarts Body Type and many more - Live At Leeds 2019 is undeniably the hub of the best new music taking on 2019 and beyond.

The new additions join a stellar cast of previously announced names heading to the city, building on Live At Leeds’ unrivalled reputation as the essential home for the soundtrack to the year ahead. With the trailblazing Sundara Karma, revered game-changers Metronomy and man of the moment Tom Grennan topping a bill boasting the likes of Black Honey, Swim Deep, Dream Wife, Goat Girl, Easy Life, Gengahr, Marsicans, Another Sky, Sports Team, Squid, Gently Tender, Fuzzy Sun, Lauren Aquilina and many more.

Live At Leeds 2019 is staged at various Leeds city centre venues on May 4 with tickets on sale now from https://www.liveatleeds.com/