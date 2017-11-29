Shed Seven back with successful album and tour

York music legends Shed Seven are back in a big way with a successful album and a tour that is proving a big draw.

Their first album in 16 years, ‘Instant Pleasures’, charted at number eight in the UK charts last week while more than 60,000 tickets have been sold so far for their current tour, which started last week.

The tour will bring them to Leeds at the O2 Academy on Monday, December 18 and the following night with the sold out signs already up. It’s the same story when the band play Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Saturday, December 9.

Shed Seven, meanwhile, have released new single ‘Nothing to Live Down’, taken from the new album, which is out on BMG.

‘Instant Pleasures’ also charted at number one on the independent album chart and on the album vinyl chart while ‘Nothing to Live Down’ gives a nod to the band’s much loved debut album ‘Change Giver’ with its jangly indie guitar riffs and their trademark anthemic chorus - another sign that the band are back and sounding bigger than ever.

Fans can look out for a career-defining live show set to be announced later this year for 2018.

‘Instant Pleasures’ is available digitally, heavyweight vinyl, limited red vinyl, cassette, CD and a limited deluxe two CD featuring new tracks, demos and remixes.

Shed Seven have also released a 7” Box Set which contains seven coloured 7”s and one polaroid which will be unique to each box. Limited to 777 boxes, available exclusively via their artist store.