Skinny Lister prepare to tell their ‘Story’ at Leeds venue

Folk-punk rabble rousers Skinny Lister are set to release a new album and have announced a Leeds date on their 2019 tour.

The band’s much awaited fourth studio album, ‘The Story Is….’, is set to drop from Xtra Mile Recordings on March 1, 2019, but before then comes lead single “38 Minutes”, which sets the tempo and gives fans a first taste of what to expect from their latest long player. Listen HERE

It is a tense new track inspired by a ballistic missile alert triggered in Hawaii at the beginning of 2018. For a terrifying 38 minutes officials led the populous of the volcanic island to believe that the end was nigh. As sirens wailed and panic prevailed, the locals were starkly informed: “This Is Not A Drill”…

But it was of course, just that. While it might not go down as a red letter day for the Hawaiian authorities, Skinny Lister fans can rejoice as this episode arrives transformed some months later into an ebullient new single and the first to emerge of many stories that make up their imaginative new album.

If Skinny Lister’s intriguingly titled new album sounds like something of pick’n’mix of assorted tales ready to share with you, well that’s because it is. A loosely-based concept album, ‘The Story Is…’ anthologises a series of personal vignettes inspired by a chaotic few years for the band and binds them into 14 tracks of unmistakably Skinny-sounding rock’n’roll.

Produced and mixed by the highly capable Barny Barnicott (Arctic Monkeys, The Enemy, The Temper Trap), ’The Story is…’ can be pre-ordered from https://shop.skinnylister.com

But the story does not end here. With one of the most reputable live shows in the business, Skinny Lister will also be touring ‘The Story Is…’ with a series of their tenacious live shows across the UK and Europe in 2019. They will be appearing at the Leeds Key Club on March 8, 2019 with tickets on sale now from https://shop.skinnylister.com/live-shows