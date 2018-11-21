Slam Dunk Festival: Big names added to line-up for 2019

A second round of big names have been added for the 2019 Slam Dunk Festival, which will take place for the first time at Temple Newsam Park on Saturday, May 25.

The UK’s favourite alternative extravaganza will now boast sets from Bullet For My Valentine, Glassjaw, Simple Plan, The Menzingers, I Don’t Know How, Turnstile, Knocked Loose, The Get Up Kids, Saves The Day, Tiny Moving Parts, who will all be making their Slam Dunk Festival debut.

Trophy Eyes will also be returning to show them how it’s done in Leeds over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Storming their way onto the Slam Dunk Festival bill for the very first time are Welsh metal titans Bullet For My Valentine. One of the biggest British metal acts in history, the ground-breaking four piece have six chart-topping studio albums behind them.

Reinventing metal over and over with monumental speed, technical prowess and arena-filling choruses, tracks such as ‘Letting You Go’ ‘Your Betrayal’ and of course, ‘You Want a Battle (Here’s a War)’ showcase the band’s versatility as leaders of British metal.

Another astounding Slam Dunk debut performance will come from hardcore heroes Glassjaw. Fronted by Daryl Palumbo and Justin Beck, they are arguably one of the most influential bands in the underground music scene, due to their visceral sound, zealous live performances and intense history.

Joining them at Slam Dunk will be Simple Plan, one of the top names in mainstream pop-punk. Returning from their mammoth world tour, in celebration of the 15th anniversary ‘No Pads, No Helmets….Just Balls’, needless to say, their set will be filled with undeniable classics for fans old and new.

The Menzingers are set to be a fan-favourite over the May bank holiday weekend. The punk rock unit will undoubtedly unite the Slam Dunk crowd in raucous rock singalongs with their latest release, ‘After The Party’ and esteemed album ‘Rented World’.

Comprised of Dallon Weekes and Ryan Seaman, formerly of Panic! At The Disco and Falling In Reverse respectively, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me - commonly known as iDKHOW - reinvent electro-rock as possibly the hottest new rock duo in the world, with diehard fans desperate to see them make the Slam Dunk Festival stage their own.

Responsible for one of the hardest-hitting albums of the year, Turnstile will delight Slam Dunk with mesmerisingly vicious gems from critically-acclaimed ‘Time & Space’ as well as their biting debut ‘Nonstop Feeling’.

More hardcore? Knocked Loose. With brutal tracks such as ‘Deadringer’, ‘Oblivions Peak’ and ‘Billy No Mates’ in their arsenal, the Kentucky quintet are set to decimate the Slam Dunk Festival stages.

Joining these incredible names will be mid-90s emo royalty, The Get Up Kids and Saves The Day. Travelling from Missouri and New Jersey respectively, it’s undeniable the impact these two seminal artists have had on their scene, are set to delight audiences and bands alike with classic melodies twinned with catchy trademark hooks.

Chris Conley of Saves The Day says;

The only newly announced band to have played the Slam Dunk Festival before, Aussie punk troupe Trophy Eyes will be returning following their landmark performance in 2017. Having recently released their third album ‘The American Dream’ to critical acclaim, Slam Dunk fans will no doubt be excited to witness the new material during only its second airing in the UK.

Rounding off the blistering second-wave of acts, Tiny Moving Parts will also be at Temple Newsam. The Minnesota trio have built an incredible fanbase with their intricate mix of math-rock and post-hardcore and are sure to gather a crowd.

Tickets are on sale now, priced £59 plus booking fees, and are available from http://slamdunkfestival.com/