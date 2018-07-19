Sons Of Bill set to bring their indie-Americana to Leeds

Virginia band of brothers Sons Of Bill will be dropping in for a gig at Leeds’ Brudenell next month.

The trio will be heading to the UK following the release of their critically acclaimed ‘Oh God Ma’am’, the outfit’s latest album of dreamy indie-Americana, and Leeds fans can get a taste of what they are about at the gig on August 16.

A literate, complex and darkly contemplative listen in the vein of early REM / Bruce Springsteen, the new album was recorded in Seattle with west coast indie legend Phil Ek (Shins, Fleet Foxes) and Nashville with Sean Sullivan (Sturgill Simpson) before being mixed by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol).

The first single taken from the album, ‘Believer/Pretender’ is a “sort of a meditation on continuing to make music in adult life; especially in a superficial cultural and economic climate that continues to devalue the arts”.

Lead singer James continues: “There is this Chinese finger trap you can get yourself into in adult life where you’re never quite sure which part of you is still genuine and which part of you has learned to fake it - which part of you plays music just for the love of it and which part of you just desperately wants to be loved. Especially in an industry town like Nashville where it feels like posturing is half of being an artist.”

LISTEN TO ‘BELIEVER/PRETENDER’ – https://soundcloud.com/sonsofbill/believer-pretender-1