The Vryll Society set a Course for Leeds

Space-rock quintet The Vryll Society are ready to land in Leeds at The Brudenell on Thursday, October 18.

Drawing from an eclectic palette of influence from deep funk to Krautrock, electronica and prog, the Liverpool band signed to Deltasonic (the label that unearthed The Zutons / The Coral / The Rascals and more) for the release of their explorative 2018 debut album ‘Course of the Satellite’.

And The Vryll Society are following up with a string of live dates for October before drawing to an end with a hometown show at Liverpool’s O2 Academy 2.

One thing The Vryll Society aren’t short of is admirers, Lauded at just about every turn by press and public alike, the release of their debut LP for Deltasonic Records was hotly anticipated thanks to the promise this band have shown through their live sets and single releases.

Discovered and nurtured by the late and much missed Deltasonic founder Alan Wills, they fitted the type for him perfectly. He instantly saw in them similar attributes he’d previously found in the early days of The Coral and The Zutons.

The confident swagger, the solid union formed by their band-of-brothers gang mentality, their willingness to stand outside the conventional and often stifling jangly Liverpool scene, and the work ethic. Always the work ethic.

Wills instilled in The Vryll Society something which has become over the ensuing years a key element of what they are, what they’ve become, and of the music they produce. He gave them belief. A belief that hard work and determination will bring them to the place they wanted to reach.

“Alan taught us that all you need to conquer the world is a rehearsal room, your instruments, a good work ethic and a positive attitude and you’ll get there. He kind of taught us the rules and the attributes that you need to have to be successful so we’ve just continued on that path” said frontman Mike Ellis.

Ellis has stated that it was that attitude and that work ethic which got them through the subsequent tragic loss of their friend and manager in 2014, driving them forward through those times, propelling them to harder work, and bonding them even closer together as a unit.

That unit have spent the intervening time creating and honing their own brand new-psych sound and building up a fanbase with their superlative live shows.

Recent travels have seen them take SXSW 2017 by storm as guests of BBC Introducing as well as major festivals such as Glastonbury and Leeds/Reading.