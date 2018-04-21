Win tickets for Heather Small’s one night in Wakefield at Warehouse 23

It is hard to imagine someone who fronted a top band and has such a presence on stage might be shy, but that was the case with Heather Small as she grew up on a West London estate.

But despite shyness and nervousness, she joined her first band Hot!House, then M People, with whom her career went stratospheric.

Heather Small in her M People days.

She performed incredible hits like ‘Moving On Up’, ‘One Night In Heaven’ and ‘Search For The Hero’ made albums Elegant Slumming, Bizarre Fruit and Fresco and achieved worldwide success.

Heather became one of the seminal British voices of the 1990s, with the band winning the Best British Dance Act Award at the Brits in 1994 and 1995, as well as the Mercury Music Prize for Elegant Slumming.

Heather has since had great successes with two solo albums – the title track of her ‘Proud’ album has gone on to become the soundtrack to a whole host of very special events including London’s successful 2012 Olympic bid, the 60th anniversary of VE Day in Trafalgar Square, the launch of Queen Mary 2, the Tsunami Relief Concert, England’s victory at the Rugby World Cup celebrations, and the official ceremony marking the handover of the Olympic Games from Beijing to London.

And now she is coming to Wakefield for a special gig at Warehouse 23 on May 4 - and we’ve got two pairs of tickets for readers to win.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the following question.

Q) Where was Heather Small brought up?

A) Manchester

B) London

C) Birmingham

Send your answer on an email with a mobile phone number to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk by noon, Friday, April 27. Winners will be chosen in a random draw and informed immedately.

Usual Johnston Press rules apply and judges decisions are final.