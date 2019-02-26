Singer songwriter Jack Savoretti announces extra Forest Live concert date

Jack Savoretti has added an extra date as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission, playing Sherwood Pines Forest in June.

Singer/songwriter Jack Savoretti releases his sixth studio album, ‘Singing To Strangers’ on Friday 15 March.

Jack Savoretti

Recorded in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s studio, the 12 track album features co-writes with both Bob Dylan and Kylie Minogue.

The album follows on from his last two gold discs ‘Written in Scars’ (2014) and ‘Sleep No More’ (2016).

The special Forest Live gigs will see Jack and his band play material from his new album including latest single and BBC Radio 2’s Record Of The Week ‘Candlelight’ alongside classic Savoretti tracks.



Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every summer by Forestry Commission England in seven beautiful forests. Over 1.75 million people have attended a forest gig in the last eighteen years.

With everything required for a great night out, including good food and drink, the concerts are renowned for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop. Money raised from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.



Jack Savoretti + special guests The Wandering Hearts

Saturday 15 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos

Sunday 30 June: Sherwood Pines Forest, near Mansfield, Notts

Sunday 7 July: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs



Tickets £38.50 (plus £4.35 booking fee) for the Sherwood Pines show are now on sale from Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400 or buy online: www.forestryengland.uk/music



jacksavoretti.com

thewanderinghearts.com

forestryengland.uk/music



