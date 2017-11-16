Peter Kay: Ten of the comic's funniest ever sketches... which one is your favourite?

The brilliant Peter Kay has announced that he will be coming to Yorkshire as part of his first stand-up tour in eight years.

Tickets to see the comedian are bound to be snapped up fast with his shows in Leeds and Sheffield seen as the hottest ticket in 2018. So to whet your appetite and to bring a smile to your Thursday afternoon, here are our top 10 Peter Kay moments from his live shows. Please excuse the fact that there is some swearing and strong language in some of the clips... he does tend to get a little bit carried away.