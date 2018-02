Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Theatre Royal, Wakefield on March 29. 01924 211311

If you love the music of Stevie Wonder, then you’ll love this smash hit show. Featuring back-to- back

number ones including Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Superstition and the biggest international hit of all time – I just Called To Say I Love You - Lejaune André and a seven-piece band, outstanding backing vocalists and top dancers take their audience on an unforgettable journey through the music of a genius.