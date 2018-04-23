Take a thrilling journey with Thumbelina at Theatre Royal Wakefield

See the big, wide world through the eyes of a little girl no bigger than your thumb!

This contemporary retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale Thumbelina will take its audience on a thrilling journey when it comes to the Theatre Royal Wakefield on Saturday, May 5.

In On The Act, the theatre’s young company for aspiring theatre-makers, brings new life to this children’s favourite with song, movement and storytelling for children aged three to six years old.

For ticket information and booking call the theatre box office on 0924 211311 or go to www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk