These Leeds pubs have been named in the UK's top 50

There are upmarket restaurants and bars aplenty in Leeds, but sometimes you can't beat a good pub - and the city has been named as home to two of the very best in the UK.

The Guardian has released its list of the top 50 UK pubs, selecting the best of the best for Sunday lunch, picturesque settings, history, craft beer, food and pricing.

Which Leeds pubs are the best in the UK?

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Leeds' oldest pub made the exclusive list.

Named as one of the 10 best historic pubs in the UK, Whitelocks is praised for its atmospheric interior and impressive beer selection.

Tucked away behind a back alley, the pub was built in 1715 and provides a cosy space to relax with its low ceilings and wooden furnishings.

As well as a bar brimming with craft beer, ciders and real ales, there's also a menu featuring all the pub classics, including fish and chips and a homemade beer and ale pie, recommended by The Guardian. It also caters for vegan and gluten free diners.

Also featured on the list was North Bar in the city centre, which was named in The Guardian's top 10 best craft beer pubs.

Opened in 1997, the bar has carved itself a reputation as one of the best venues for beer thanks to its diverse selection of both contemporary, local and international ales.

The wooden interior is very minimalistic, offering a relaxed and rustic feel where visitors can drink, eat and enjoy entertainment from late-night DJs.

Give the North Brewing Co Sputnik pale ale a try, accompanied by an air-dried ham and gruyere toastie, as recommended by The Guardian.

Noteworthy Yorkshire pubs

Three other Yorkshire-based pubs made it into the list, and are well worth a visit if you fancy venturing further afield:

- The Shakespeare, Sheffield - named in the top 10 best craft beer pubs

- The Crown, Horton-in-Ribblesdale - named in the top 10 best pubs with a view

- Fox and Goose, Hebden Bridge - named in the top 10 best community-run pubs