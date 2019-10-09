Super hero action, thrills and drama will burst into Yorkshire tomorrow as Marvel Universe LIVE! returns with a brand new show.

The all-new production, by Feld Entertainment, will see Spider-Man, The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands.

Marvel Universe LIVE! flies into Yorkshire with a brand new show

The audience will witness cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, and impressive 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure. With aerial stunts, martial arts

and daring motorcycle skills, fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel universe in a show unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.

Marvel Universe LIVE will be visiting FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield from October 10 to 13.

Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! on a momentous crusade against the scheming Nebula who teams up with the conniving and loathsome villains Loki and Green Goblin. The incredible superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

Juliette Feld, producer of Marvel Universe LIVE!, said: “Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast, have created a show that brings Marvel to life. The show creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favourite Super Heroes right before

your eyes.”

The show will also be flying into arenas in Glasgow, Liverpool, Belfast, Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham until December 2019. For tickets visit www.marveluniverselive.co.uk.

