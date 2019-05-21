One of the north's biggest vehicle festival - Piston Slap - heads to the Yorkshire coast

Piston Slap Festival - The Weird and Wonderful of Motoring is to be held on the Yorkshire Coast in a scenic 50-acre site with views over the Wolds, and will showcase amazing vehicles created and maintained by like-minded people in the region.

The festivals aim is to bring together a diverse range of motor enthusiasts from all walks of life. Their motto is ‘if it’s cool and it’s got an engine in it, bring it’.

Now in its second year, Piston Slap is growing into one of the North's biggest vehicle festivals.

Alongside the usual modified, retro and classic cars, motorcycles, choppers, hot rods and trucks, this year’s entertainment line-up includes an outdoor stage with live music from bands and DJs, tank rides, a children's activity centre, a 35ft slide, trampolines, a bungee run, a climbing wall, beer tent, food and trade stands.

Festival organiser Dan Dunbar says, “Piston Slap Festival is all about showcasing some of the amazing vehicles that people have built or customised in our area. We aren't limited to brands or ages. We just appreciate anything quirky and with some soul. If it's cool and has an engine, we'll probably love it!”

The event takes place in Lebberston just outside Scarborough on Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23.

To book in your vehicle and get your weekend tickets, visit the website at www.pistonslap.co.uk

Children under 12 are free.