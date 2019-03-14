This is where you can celebrate St Patrick's Day in Yorkshire this weekend
St Patrick's Day takes place on Sunday, March 17.
There's a whole host of events taking place across the region to celebrate all that is Irish and we have picked out seven of the best for you to choose from.
1. Celebrate St Patrick's Day
2. Revolution Electric Press, Cookridge Street, Leeds
Enjoy a St Patrick Day bottomless brunch on Saturday and Sunday including bottomless drinks - with Guinness, Prosecco, selected beer, cocktails and soft drinks - over a two hour time slot.
3. Victoria Gate Casino, Eastgate, Leeds
On Saturday you can watch the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and Ireland from 3.45pm and there is live Irish music from 10pm. On Sunday Guinness is 4.20 all day.
4. New food hall, Cutlery Works, Kelham Island, Sheffield
There will be a themed weekend with Guinness mobile bars, competitions and the 6 Nations Final on Saturday, March 16, - on top of its variety of delicious street food.
